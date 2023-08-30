SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Alex Murdaugh violated prison policies, Dept. of Corrections officials say

Inmate Alex Murdaugh has been convicted of two internal disciplinary charges, according to the...
Inmate Alex Murdaugh has been convicted of two internal disciplinary charges, according to the South Carolina Department of Corrections.(South Carolina Department of Corrections)
By Callista Brown
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 7:21 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - Inmate Alex Murdaugh has been convicted of two internal disciplinary charges involving a news interview and using another inmate’s PIN number to make a call, according to the South Carolina Department of Corrections.

Officials say Murdaugh had a disciplinary hearing for these charges Monday, and they say he lost his telephone and canteen privileges for 30 days.

These charges violate SCDC’s inmate interview policy and our policy against inmates sharing PIN numbers. They are not a violation of law.

They say Attorney Jim Griffin recorded Murdaugh reading the information and provided it to the media. When information reached the department on Aug. 8 about the interview, Murdaugh’s tablet and phone privileges were immediately revoked, pending a review of the incidents.

After his phone privileges were revoked, they say Murdaugh used a fellow inmate’s PIN number to make a telephone call, which is prohibited by the policy. Inmates lose the privilege of speaking to the news media when they enter SCDC. The department says it will determine when and if inmate Murdaugh will earn the opportunity to be issued a tablet again.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Idalia could still be a Category 1 hurricane as it reaches the South Carolina border late...
FIRST ALERT: Tropical Storm Idalia brings heavy rain to SC
A second Lowcountry-area school district has announced changes ahead of the arrival of Idalia...
CLOSINGS & CANCELLATIONS: Schools, offices monitoring potential impacts from Idalia
Gov. Henry McMaster issued a state of emergency Tuesday ahead of the arrival of Idalia.
‘We’re thoroughly prepared’: McMaster declares state of emergency ahead of Idalia
Municipalities are making sandbags available for residents and businesses beginning Tuesday.
THE LIST: Sandbag distribution locations in the Lowcountry
The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified the person killed in a crash near Ravenel...
Coroner IDs man killed in head-on crash near Ravenel

Latest News

Idalia could still be a Category 1 hurricane as it reaches the South Carolina border late...
FIRST ALERT: Tropical Storm Idalia brings heavy rain to SC
The North Charleston Police Department is reporting flooded roads as Tropical Storm Idalia...
FIRST ALERT: North Charleston Police report flooded roadways
The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing...
Deputies looking for missing 77-year-old woman
A second Lowcountry-area school district has announced changes ahead of the arrival of Idalia...
CLOSINGS & CANCELLATIONS: Schools, offices monitoring potential impacts from Idalia