SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Burger King faces lawsuit claiming that Whoppers don’t look like advertisements

This Feb. 1, 2018, file photo shows a Burger King Whopper meal combo at a restaurant in...
This Feb. 1, 2018, file photo shows a Burger King Whopper meal combo at a restaurant in Punxsutawney, Pa.(Gene J. Puskar | AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 3:25 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Burger King is facing a lawsuit that claims its Whoppers in real life are not exactly as advertised.

A United States judge ruled against Burger King’s wish to dismiss the lawsuit filed in Florida, saying it should be left up to jurors to “tell us what reasonable people think,” BBC reported.

The customer who filed the lawsuit alleges that the Whoppers in advertisements are made to look 35% larger than they actually are, according to a report from Reuters.

Burger King argues that it isn’t required to make burgers that look “exactly like the picture” and said in a statement that “The flame-grilled beef patties portrayed in our advertising are the same patties used in the millions of Whopper sandwiches we serve to guests nationwide.”

The case will move forward in the Southern District of Florida.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A second Lowcountry-area school district has announced changes ahead of the arrival of Idalia...
CLOSINGS & CANCELLATIONS: Schools, offices monitoring potential impacts from Idalia
Idalia could still be a Category 1 hurricane as it reaches the South Carolina border late...
FIRST ALERT: Tornado Warning issued for Charleston and Dorchester Counties
Gov. Henry McMaster issued a state of emergency Tuesday ahead of the arrival of Idalia.
‘We’re thoroughly prepared’: McMaster declares state of emergency ahead of Idalia
Municipalities are making sandbags available for residents and businesses beginning Tuesday.
THE LIST: Sandbag distribution locations in the Lowcountry
The Aug. 15 shooting is being investigated as a homicide by the Berkeley County Sheriff's Office.
Coroner IDs 23-year-old man found shot on Nexton Pkwy

Latest News

VIDEO: Update on Hurricane Idalia
VIDEO: Update on Hurricane Idalia
VIDEO: Gov. McMaster, state leaders give update on Hurricane Idalia
VIDEO: Chief Meteorologist Bill Walsh gives Hurricane Idalia update
VIDEO: Tracking Hurricane Idalia