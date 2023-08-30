Coroner IDs man killed in head-on crash near Ravenel

RAVENEL, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified the person killed in a crash near Ravenel Monday.

Reverend Dr. Arthur Holmes, 57, died at 4:44 p.m. from injuries sustained from the crash, coroner Bobbi O’Neal said.

The crash was reported around 4:20 p.m. on Highway 165 near Hyde Park Road, sheriff’s spokesperson Andrew Knapp said.

An initial investigation shows that a Toyota sedan crossed into oncoming traffic and collided with a Dodge pickup, Knapp said.

The driver of the Toyota was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the pickup was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Knapp said.

Highway 165 reopened at 7:30 p.m.

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office’s Traffic Services Unit is investigating.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.