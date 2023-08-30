SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Coroner IDs man killed in head-on crash near Ravenel

The crash was reported around 4:20 p.m. on Highway 165 near Hyde Park Road, sheriff’s spokesperson Andrew Knapp said.
By Marissa Lute and Pilar Briggs
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 5:13 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAVENEL, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified the person killed in a crash near Ravenel Monday.

Reverend Dr. Arthur Holmes, 57, died at 4:44 p.m. from injuries sustained from the crash, coroner Bobbi O’Neal said.

The crash was reported around 4:20 p.m. on Highway 165 near Hyde Park Road, sheriff’s spokesperson Andrew Knapp said.

An initial investigation shows that a Toyota sedan crossed into oncoming traffic and collided with a Dodge pickup, Knapp said.

The driver of the Toyota was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the pickup was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Knapp said.

Highway 165 reopened at 7:30 p.m.

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office’s Traffic Services Unit is investigating.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A second Lowcountry-area school district has announced changes ahead of the arrival of Idalia...
CLOSINGS & CANCELLATIONS: Schools, offices monitoring potential impacts from Idalia
Idalia could still be a Category 1 hurricane as it reaches the South Carolina border late...
FIRST ALERT: Charleston County under tornado warning
Gov. Henry McMaster issued a state of emergency Tuesday ahead of the arrival of Idalia.
‘We’re thoroughly prepared’: McMaster declares state of emergency ahead of Idalia
Municipalities are making sandbags available for residents and businesses beginning Tuesday.
THE LIST: Sandbag distribution locations in the Lowcountry
The Aug. 15 shooting is being investigated as a homicide by the Berkeley County Sheriff's Office.
Coroner IDs 23-year-old man found shot on Nexton Pkwy

Latest News

Idalia could still be a Category 1 hurricane as it reaches the South Carolina border late...
FIRST ALERT: Charleston, Dorchester Counties under tornado warning
A second Lowcountry-area school district has announced changes ahead of the arrival of Idalia...
CLOSINGS & CANCELLATIONS: Schools, offices monitoring potential impacts from Idalia
As the Lowcountry prepares for the impact of Idalia, businesses that thrive around water are...
Lowcountry marinas prepare for Idalia’s arrival
As the Lowcountry prepares for the impact of Idalia, businesses that thrive around water are...
VIDEO: Lowcountry marinas prepare for Idalia’s arrival