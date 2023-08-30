SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Deputies investigating Kingstree shooting that injured 1 person

The Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that injured one person on...
The Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that injured one person on Thursday night.(WSAW)
By Pilar Briggs
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 3:20 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that injured one person on Thursday night.

Deputies responded to Black River Medical Center on Thursday night in reference to a gunshot victim, sheriff’s spokesperson Jalisa Brown says.

Deputies were told that the female victim was located at an establishment on McCullough Loop in the Kingstree area when an argument between her and a male subject, Brown says.

The two of them left the area and witnesses stated they heard shots fired in the area, according to Brown.

Brown also says the victim was taken to a hospital for treatment.

The motive of the shooting is unknown and there are no suspects, Brown says.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A second Lowcountry-area school district has announced changes ahead of the arrival of Idalia...
CLOSINGS & CANCELLATIONS: Schools, offices monitoring potential impacts from Idalia
Idalia could still be a Category 1 hurricane as it reaches the South Carolina border late...
FIRST ALERT: Tornado Warning issued for Charleston and Dorchester Counties
Gov. Henry McMaster issued a state of emergency Tuesday ahead of the arrival of Idalia.
‘We’re thoroughly prepared’: McMaster declares state of emergency ahead of Idalia
Municipalities are making sandbags available for residents and businesses beginning Tuesday.
THE LIST: Sandbag distribution locations in the Lowcountry
The Aug. 15 shooting is being investigated as a homicide by the Berkeley County Sheriff's Office.
Coroner IDs 23-year-old man found shot on Nexton Pkwy

Latest News

VIDEO: Update on Hurricane Idalia
VIDEO: Update on Hurricane Idalia
VIDEO: Gov. McMaster, state leaders give update on Hurricane Idalia
VIDEO: Chief Meteorologist Bill Walsh gives Hurricane Idalia update
VIDEO: Tracking Hurricane Idalia