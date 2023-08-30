Deputies investigating Kingstree shooting that injured 1 person

WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that injured one person on Thursday night.

Deputies responded to Black River Medical Center on Thursday night in reference to a gunshot victim, sheriff’s spokesperson Jalisa Brown says.

Deputies were told that the female victim was located at an establishment on McCullough Loop in the Kingstree area when an argument between her and a male subject, Brown says.

The two of them left the area and witnesses stated they heard shots fired in the area, according to Brown.

Brown also says the victim was taken to a hospital for treatment.

The motive of the shooting is unknown and there are no suspects, Brown says.

