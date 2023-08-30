Deputies looking for missing 77-year-old woman

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing woman.

Roxanna Bowman, 77, left her home in the 1100 block of Old Field Dr. on Wednesday morning to go to the Walgreen Pharmacy, Lt. Rick Carson says.

Carson says a check with the pharmacy showed that Bowman did not pick up her prescription.

Bowman is described to be 5-feet, 2-inches-tall, weighs 101 pounds and has blue eyes, according to Carson. He also says that Bowman is endangered.

She is also driving a light gray Honda CRV with a South Carolina PVP674 license plate, Carson says.

If anyone knows of her whereabouts, they are asked to contact the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office at 843-873-5111.

