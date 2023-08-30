Early Unearned Runs Bite RiverDogs in Series-Opening Loss

Charleston, SC - The Myrtle Beach Pelicans scored a pair of unearned runs in the second inning after a costly two-out error by Carlos Colmenarez, allowing the Pelicans to emerge with a 3-2 win on Tuesday night at Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park. The RiverDogs placed the tying run in scoring position in the fifth, sixth and ninth innings, but could never come up with a big hit. The game was played in front of 3,072 fans.

The RiverDogs (35-20, 62-59) scored immediately against Koen Moreno. Colmenarez began the bottom of the first inning with a walk. He scored easily on a double to the right field corner from Brayden Taylor in the next at-bat. Taylor was thrown out trying to advance to third on the throw to the plate from right field. That proved costly as Cooper Kinney doubled later in the inning, and the Dogs settled for a 1-0 lead.

Myrtle Beach (31-24, 70-50) used a key defensive miscue to take over the lead in the top of the second. With two outs, Colmenarez misplayed a bouncer to the left side off the bat of Leonel Espinoza for an error. Miguel Pabon and Reivaj Garcia made the mistake sting by pounding back-to-back RBI doubles as the Pelicans snatched a 2-1 advantage.

The road team added an important insurance run in the fifth inning. In the final inning on the mound for starting pitcher Santiago Suarez, Pabon opened the stanza with another double. He moved to third with one out when Garcia bounced to the right side. With the infield in, Cristian Hernandez lined softly to Kinney at first base for the second out, giving Suarez a chance to escape. However, Brett Bateman had other ideas, poking a run-scoring single the other way to left to increase the margin to 3-1.

Charleston managed their final run in the sixth against reliever Erian Rodriguez. Kinney singled with one out, registering his second hit of the night. He scored from first base on a triple down the first base line from Jhon Diaz. Odalys Peguero grounded to first to bring an end to that threat. In the ninth, the RiverDogs put the tying run in scoring position with two outs, thanks to a base on balls and a wild pitch, but could not cash in.

Both sides finished the night with eight hits. Myrtle Beach received two each from Bateman, Pabon and Pedro Ramirez. The RiverDogs had two hits from Kinney who continues to lead the Carolina League in that category.

Suarez took the loss, allowing three runs, one earned, on six hits over 4.2 innings. Three bullpen arms combined to hold Myrtle Beach off the board in the late innings. Matt Wyatt dealt 2.1 scoreless frames with just one hit allowed. Gerlin Rosario and Jack Hartman each turned in 1.0 inning.

Ballpark Fun

The Charleston Baseball Hall of Fame officially inducted its star-studded 2023 class prior to the game on Tuesday night. Former Major League standouts Brett Gardner, Justin Smoak and Matt Wieters took part in the ceremony before moving to the concourse to sign autographs for fans.

Due to Hurricane Idalia, the RiverDogs and Pelicans will not return to the diamond until Thursday night at 7:05 p.m. That contest will mark the final Budweiser™ Thirsty Thursday of the season with $1 beers available throughout the ballpark. RHP Jonny Cuevas (6-8, 5.08) is scheduled to start on the mound for the RiverDogs against Myrtle Beach LHP Jackson Ferris (1-2, 3.19).

