FIRST ALERT: Car vs. pedestrian crash closes Ashley River Rd.
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 11:32 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office are responding to an auto-pedestrian crash in West Ashley.
The crash happened on Ashley River Road at Ashley Hall Road around 10:40 p.m.
The sheriff’s office says Ashley River Road is closed, and drivers are asked to use an alternate route.
The extent of injuries is unknown at this time.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
