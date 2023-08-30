SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

FIRST ALERT: Car vs. pedestrian crash closes Ashley River Rd.

Deputies with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office are responding to an auto-pedestrian crash in West Ashley.
By Marissa Lute
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 11:32 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office are responding to an auto-pedestrian crash in West Ashley.

The crash happened on Ashley River Road at Ashley Hall Road around 10:40 p.m.

The sheriff’s office says Ashley River Road is closed, and drivers are asked to use an alternate route.

The extent of injuries is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A second Lowcountry-area school district has announced changes ahead of the arrival of Idalia...
CLOSINGS & CANCELLATIONS: Schools, offices monitoring potential impacts from Idalia
The latest track for Hurricane Idalia
FIRST ALERT: Idalia forecasted to be ‘extremely dangerous’ Cat. 4 storm at landfall
Municipalities are making sandbags available for residents and businesses beginning Tuesday.
THE LIST: Sandbag distribution locations in the Lowcountry
Gov. Henry McMaster issued a state of emergency Tuesday ahead of the arrival of Idalia.
‘We’re thoroughly prepared’: McMaster declares state of emergency ahead of Idalia
The Aug. 15 shooting is being investigated as a homicide by the Berkeley County Sheriff's Office.
Coroner IDs 23-year-old man found shot on Nexton Pkwy

Latest News

The latest track for Hurricane Idalia
FIRST ALERT: Idalia forecasted to be ‘extremely dangerous’ Cat. 4 storm at landfall
The Charleston County Council called for an emergency meeting to address the concerns of...
‘We are prepared’: Charleston Co. Council declares state of emergency
The Charleston County Council called for an emergency meeting to address the concerns of...
VIDEO: ‘We are prepared’: Charleston Co. Council declares state of emergency
Forecasters with the National Hurricane Center say Hurricane Idalia could be a Category 4 by...
VIDEO: FIRST ALERT: Idalia forecasted to be ‘extremely dangerous’ Cat. 4 storm at landfall