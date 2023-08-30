FIRST ALERT: Car vs. pedestrian crash closes Ashley River Rd.

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office are responding to an auto-pedestrian crash in West Ashley.

The crash happened on Ashley River Road at Ashley Hall Road around 10:40 p.m.

The sheriff’s office says Ashley River Road is closed, and drivers are asked to use an alternate route.

The extent of injuries is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

