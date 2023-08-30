SC Lottery
FIRST ALERT: North Charleston Police report flooded roadways

By Marissa Lute
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 6:26 PM EDT
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department is reporting flooded roads as Tropical Storm Idalia reaches the Lowcountry.

In a social media post, the police department said the southbound lanes of Virginia Avenue before I-526 is flooded.

Park Circle between North Rhett Avenue and Buist Avenue, Spruill Avenue at Buist is starting to flood. Officials say Rivers Avenue at Otranto Road westbound is flooding near the Honda dealership.

This is a developing story.

