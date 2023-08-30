FIRST ALERT: North Charleston Police report flooded roadways

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department is reporting flooded roads as Tropical Storm Idalia reaches the Lowcountry.

In a social media post, the police department said the southbound lanes of Virginia Avenue before I-526 is flooded.

Park Circle between North Rhett Avenue and Buist Avenue, Spruill Avenue at Buist is starting to flood. Officials say Rivers Avenue at Otranto Road westbound is flooding near the Honda dealership.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.