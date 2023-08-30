SC Lottery
Folly Beach businesses prepare for Hurricane Idalia’s arrrival

By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 6:16 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCSC) - With Hurricane Idalia expected to hit the Charleston region Wednesday, businesses located near Folly Beach are at higher risk of suffering damage from water and wind.

Many of those stores are beginning to prepare for the storm’s impact along South Carolina’s coastline.

Employees at several stores and restaurants along Folly Beach’s Center Street strip say they will be taking necessary precautions as they monitor conditions.

Some businesses plan to close early Wednesday afternoon and remain closed until the brunt of Idalia passes by, saying they will play it by ear in terms of preparations.

Ocean Surf Shop owner Bates Hagood says he will be bringing all loose items from outside his shop inside and securing things down that can’t be easily moved.

“We’re actually maybe considering shutting down at [1 p.m. Wednesday] to make sure everybody, all our employees, can get home safe. And when that happens, usually I’m the guy who comes out here and kind of runs the show early, and then once conditions deteriorate, we just kind of cut it off because I think probably Thursday night is going to get pretty bad,” he said. “Going to go ahead and close up hurricane shutters and cancel some shifts.”

Stores were also planning to put out sandbags, using their hurricane shutters and won’t expect many customers in the meantime.

