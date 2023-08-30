SC Lottery
Lowcountry marinas prepare for Idalia’s arrival

By Destiny Kennedy
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 5:26 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - As the Lowcountry prepares for the impact of Idalia, businesses that thrive around water are making sure they’re ready for the storm’s arrival.

Ripley Light Marins plays a crucial role in safeguarding vessels during storms. The marina has more than two decades of experience.

Boat owners trust the marina to store their boats by dry stacking them until the owner is ready to set sail.

Patrick Creech, the general manager at Ripley Light Marina, says the boats are currently secure on the dry stack, but they take extra steps to ensure the boats’ safety.

“The boats are more than likely secure here so basically what we do here is take all the stuff all the lose items covers binny tops whatever we find that the wind could potential blow off and cause damage,” Creech said. “We try to secure that the best way we can we pull all the boats out of the water.”

The year-round preparation they use to secure each boat safely includes stacking smaller boats on top on the top of racks and the bigger boats on the bottom. Creech says boats at the bottom are just as safe as the boat stored at the top.

Preparations around the city include Charleston City offices closing doors at noon Wednesday as Mayor John Tecklenburg emphasized the need for safety. Public works employees installed pumps, cleaned ditches, and reduced water levels at Lake Dotterer in West Ashley and Colonial Lake on the peninsula.

Trash pickup continues Wednesday but residents were requested to refrain from putting out their trash on Thursday and Friday.

For those needing to move their cars to higher ground, six parking garages open at 1 p.m.

