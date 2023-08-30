Man facing charge in connection to criminal sexual conduct with a minor

WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office says a man was arrested and charged in connection to criminal sexual conduct with a minor.

Joseph Thomas Burroughs, 61, of Kingstree, was charged with 2nd-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor, investigator Jalisa Brown says.

Investigators with the sheriff’s office were contacted by Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office on June 26 in reference to a reported sexual assault, Brown says.

The investigation determined that Burroughs engaged in sexual acts with a 14-year-old, resulting in a child’s birth, according to Brown.

Burroughs surrendered himself to the Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office on Monday, Brown says.

Burroughs was booked into the Williamsburg County Detention Center.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.