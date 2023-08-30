SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Man facing charge in connection to criminal sexual conduct with a minor

The Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office says a man was arrested and charged in connection to...
The Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office says a man was arrested and charged in connection to criminal sexual conduct with a minor.(Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office)
By Pilar Briggs
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 5:58 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office says a man was arrested and charged in connection to criminal sexual conduct with a minor.

Joseph Thomas Burroughs, 61, of Kingstree, was charged with 2nd-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor, investigator Jalisa Brown says.

Investigators with the sheriff’s office were contacted by Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office on June 26 in reference to a reported sexual assault, Brown says.

The investigation determined that Burroughs engaged in sexual acts with a 14-year-old, resulting in a child’s birth, according to Brown.

Burroughs surrendered himself to the Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office on Monday, Brown says.

Burroughs was booked into the Williamsburg County Detention Center.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Idalia could still be a Category 1 hurricane as it reaches the South Carolina border late...
FIRST ALERT: Idalia weakens to Tropical Storm; tornado warnings issued
A second Lowcountry-area school district has announced changes ahead of the arrival of Idalia...
CLOSINGS & CANCELLATIONS: Schools, offices monitoring potential impacts from Idalia
Gov. Henry McMaster issued a state of emergency Tuesday ahead of the arrival of Idalia.
‘We’re thoroughly prepared’: McMaster declares state of emergency ahead of Idalia
Municipalities are making sandbags available for residents and businesses beginning Tuesday.
THE LIST: Sandbag distribution locations in the Lowcountry
The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified the person killed in a crash near Ravenel...
Coroner IDs man killed in head-on crash near Ravenel

Latest News

Idalia could still be a Category 1 hurricane as it reaches the South Carolina border late...
FIRST ALERT: Idalia weakens to Tropical Storm; tornado warnings issued
VIDEO: Update on Hurricane Idalia
VIDEO: Update on Hurricane Idalia
VIDEO: Gov. McMaster, state leaders give update on Hurricane Idalia