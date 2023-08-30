SC Lottery
Mitch McConnell appears to freeze again while answering questions

By FOX19 Digital Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 2:13 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX/Gray News) - Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell appeared to freeze for about 30 seconds while answering reporter questions at an event Wednesday in Kentucky.

When asked about his re-election campaign, he didn’t respond and seemed to stare off. The 81-year-old senator had to be prompted by a person who came on the stage to tell him what the question was.

McConnell also seemed to freeze when asked about the governor’s race in Kentucky and had to be prompted again about the question.

It was the second time it happened to the Republican senator, after an incident in Washington, D.C., in July. After being unresponsive for several seconds and being escorted away, he returned a short time later and told reporters he was “fine.”

McConnell also was out of the Senate for almost six weeks earlier this year after falling and hitting his head after a dinner event at a hotel.

Copyright 2023 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

