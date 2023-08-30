In severe weather, Charleston County issues advisories, not bridge closures

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County leaders responded to what they called rumors about bridge closures on social media to remind drivers of the county’s policy for structures like the Arthur Ravenel Bridge.

“We’ve seen a few rumors floating around that bridges are going to be closed at some point this afternoon,” a post on the Charleston County Government Facebook page states. “Charleston County does not close bridges. Closing bridges would put public safety personnel in unnecessary danger.”

Instead, emergency officials in Charleston County issue two different warnings when weather conditions deteriorate to the point that driving over bridges poses a serious risk.

The first is “Condition Yellow,” issued sustained winds reach 30 mph. In this case, officials say box-type trucks, tractor-trailers, motor homes and vehicles pulling trailers or boats should not use bridges that are high-span which are 65 feet or higher or exposed bridges.

The second is “Condition Red,” which the county will issue when sustained winds reach 40 mph. In Condition Red, high-span bridges become unsafe for anyone to travel. Charleston County officials say anyone driving over bridges in Condition Red is doing so at their own risk.

Here’s a list of high-span bridges or exposed bridges in Charleston County:

Arthur Ravenel Jr. Bridge

Ashley River ridges (old and new bridges)

Ben Sawyer Bridge (Sullivan’s Island Bridge)

Breech Inlet Bridge (connects Isle of Palms to Sullivan’s Island)

Cosgrove Bridge (the “North Bridge”)

Dawhoo River Bridge (on Edisto Highway SC 174)

Don Holt Bridge (I-526 over the Cooper River between North Charleston and Daniel Island)

Isle of Palms Connector

James Island Connector

Limehouse Bridge

McKinley Washington Bridge (the “Edisto Bridge”: Hwy. 174 over the Edisto River near Edisto Island)

Stono River Bridge (connects James Island to Johns Island over Maybank Highway)

Wando River Bridge (I-526 over the Wando River in Mt. Pleasant)

Wappoo Bridge (connects W. Ashley to James Island)

Westmoreland Bridge (I-526 over the Ashley River between North Charleston and W. Ashley)

The county warns the public that there could also be unexpected and dangerous wind gusts of higher speeds.

Draw bridges and swing bridges that can be mechanically opened to allow for tall boat traffic to pass through from the water will be locked down to boat traffic when sustained winds reach 25 mph or greater.

