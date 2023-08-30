SC Lottery
Sisters raise more than $1,300 in 2 hours with lemonade stand for new children’s playground

West Virginia sisters raised more than $1,300 with their lemonade stand to help with a new inclusive playground in the community. (Source: WDTV)
By WDTV staff, Cameron Murray and Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 8:41 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WDTV/Gray News) - Sisters in West Virginia raised money with their lemonade stand to help fund an inclusive playground.

The three sisters presented a $1,346 check to the Bridgeport City Council on Monday. They raised the funds in just two hours with their lemonade stand.

“I thought we made like $450 but I was super-duper excited when we made more than $1,000!” Annabel Francis, one of the sisters, said.

The Francis sisters named Annabel, Aubrey and Alex had experience working lemonade stands in the past, but this time all the profits would help fund the future Meadowbrook Charity Children’s Playground at the Bridge Sports Complex.

“They decided together to donate the money for a good cause. So, they came up with the idea to help with the playground and they went full force,” Hannah Francis, the girls’ mother, said.

The girls spread the word by putting flyers in mailboxes all throughout the neighborhood while their parents and neighbors shared photos online regarding the lemonade stand.

“It’s heartwarming for our community that we have people come together and help benefit some underserved populations,” said Joe Shuttleworth, director of Bridgeport Parks and Recreation.

