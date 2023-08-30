‘We are prepared’: Charleston Co. Council declares state of emergency

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Government offices, businesses and schools in Charleston County are all feeling the impact of Idalia before the storm even makes landfall.

The Charleston County Council called for an emergency meeting to address the concerns of Hurricane Idalia Tuesday afternoon.

The meeting was held at the Public Services Building in North Charleston and began right around 4 p.m.

During that meeting, the Charleston County Council declared a state of emergency.

The hurricane is expected to make landfall on Florida as a Category 4 Wednesday morning, but it’ll weaken to a tropical storm as it moves closer to the Lowcountry Wednesday night into early Thursday morning.

When it reaches the coast of the state, County Council Chairman Herbert Bass let it be known that all hands will be on deck.

“We are prepared. We have public works. We have everybody prepared,” said Bass. All our partners we work with, and everybody is online and we’re communicating. So, it all ought to work like we practiced it.”

Areas closer to the coast and the peninsula are also predicted to be affected harshly by the storm. County leaders say they are anticipating strong winds, possible heavy rain and are encouraging people to stay home if they can.

“There will be flooding in Downtown Charleston and other areas,” said Council Vice Chair Jenny Costa Honeycutt. “So again, folks need to stay out of the roads and out of their cars as much as they can.”

