Assessments underway for damaged dunes on Folly Beach

FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCSC) - As people are returning to the sand after Idalia passed through the Lowcountry, some residents are noticing some erosion on the dunes out on Folly Beach.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said they are reaching out to cities like Folly Beach on Thursday to get an initial damage assessment following the storm.

Chief of Civil Works Jeff Livasy said city officials were out over the course of the day taking a look at the damage.

Once those results come back, the Army Corps could send out their own teams for a visual inspection.

If there’s enough damage, they can then bring out a survey crew to measure how much sand was lost. That survey could qualify cities like Folly for money to help build back the beach.

“When a storm comes like this, the storm erodes the sand instead of damaging the property and infrastructure behind it,” Livasy said. “While we have to put sand on a reoccurring basis, especially if there are storms, it’s protecting all that property behind there, so it’s almost sacrificial in nature.”

A homeowner who lives on the west side of Folly said the dunes held up pretty well all things considered. However, he said he still lost a few feet of sand due to Idalia.

Livasy said their process was already underway after Hurricane Ian last year. They said Folly Beach is scheduled to get rehabilitated with more sand this winter.

