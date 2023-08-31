SC Lottery
Charleston mayor to give update on Idalia recovery efforts

The city of Charleston is moving to cleanup efforts in the aftermath of Tropical Storm Idalia.
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 11:33 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - City leaders will provide new details on the cleanup and recovery from Tropical Storm Idalia’s effects on Charleston.

Mayor John Tecklenburg will hold a news conference at the Gaillard Center at noon Thursday.

Charleston Interim Police Chief Chito Walker, Charleston Fire Chief Daniel Curia and Emergency Management Director Ben Almquist are also expected to speak.

Charleston residents who took advantage of the opportunity to park in one of the six city-owned parking garages ahead of Idalia on Wednesday have until 6 p.m. Thursday to remove their cars. The city extended the deadline from 11 a.m. Thursday to 6 p.m. to give people more time.

City spokesman Jack O’Toole said four of the six garages have spaces that have opened up:

  • Aquarium parking garage (24 Calhoun Street)
  • East Bay/Prioleau parking garage (25 Prioleau Street)
  • 99 West Edge parking garage (99 West Edge Street)
  • Charleston Tech Center parking garage (997 Morrison Drive)

A limited number of spaces have opened up in the other two garages:

  • Queen Street (93 Queen Street)
  • Visitor Center (63 Mary Street)

The parking garages can only be used for cars; boats, trailers and golf carts cannot be parked in those garages.

All roads previously closed Thursday morning because of flooding have since reopened.

The city said garbage and trash collection was set to resume on Friday and that crews were prepared to complete collection on Saturday if necessary.

Anyone in the city limits who experienced storm-related damage at their property should report it online at the city’s website or by calling the Citizen Services Desk at 843-724-7311.

