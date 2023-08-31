SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Charleston police asking for help in identifying burglary, assault suspect

The Charleston Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a burglary and...
The Charleston Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a burglary and assault suspect.(The Charleston Police Department)
By Pilar Briggs
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 4:51 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a burglary and assault suspect.

They say the man is a suspect in connection with an incident that involved an unlawful entry into a home followed by an assault on a resident in the area of Marion Street and Jasper Street on Saturday.

The suspect is described as being between 20 and 25 years old and between 6-feet and 6-feet and 3-inches tall, with a muscular build, the police department says.

Should anyone have information regarding the identification of this individual, they are asked to contact the Charleston Police Department by calling CPD NCIC Operations at 843-720-2422. Anyone with information who wishes to remain anonymous is asked to contact Lowcountry Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Idalia could still be a Category 1 hurricane as it reaches the South Carolina border late...
FIRST ALERT: Idalia brings heavy rain, wind and flooding to Lowcountry
Emergency Management reported that a car was flipped over at the intersection of Camelot Driver...
Officials confirm ‘brief’ tornado in Goose Creek
A second Lowcountry-area school district has announced changes ahead of the arrival of Idalia...
CLOSINGS & CANCELLATIONS: Schools, offices monitoring potential impacts from Idalia
Morrison Drive was one of several areas in downtown Charleston that saw flooding Wednesday...
Cleanup, damage assessment begins as Idalia moves out of Lowcountry
The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified the person killed in a crash near Ravenel...
Man killed in head-on crash served on Charleston Co. Constituent School Board

Latest News

If there's enough damage, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said they can then bring out a...
Assessments underway for damaged dunes on Folly Beach
Mayor John Tecklenburg credited teamwork between the residents of Charleston and first...
‘We’re really blessed’: Charleston mayor praises cooperation during Idalia
Shem Creek Thursday morning after Idalia rains flooded the creek and businesses along it.
Idalia likely to have brought bacteria to waterways
As we continue to follow Idalia clean-up efforts from throughout the Lowcountry, businesses...
Idalia cleanup efforts by Shem Creek businesses
VIDEO: Assessments underway for damaged dunes on Folly Beach