Charleston police asking for help in identifying burglary, assault suspect

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a burglary and assault suspect.

They say the man is a suspect in connection with an incident that involved an unlawful entry into a home followed by an assault on a resident in the area of Marion Street and Jasper Street on Saturday.

The suspect is described as being between 20 and 25 years old and between 6-feet and 6-feet and 3-inches tall, with a muscular build, the police department says.

Should anyone have information regarding the identification of this individual, they are asked to contact the Charleston Police Department by calling CPD NCIC Operations at 843-720-2422. Anyone with information who wishes to remain anonymous is asked to contact Lowcountry Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.