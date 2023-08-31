SC Lottery
Charleston’s airport tower reopening after brief closure

The Charleston International Airport’s control tower was set to reopen Thursday morning after closing Wednesday night because of tropical storm conditions.
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 4:56 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston International Airport’s control tower was set to reopen Thursday morning after closing Wednesday night because of tropical storm conditions from Idalia.

The airport’s tower closed at 6 p.m. Wednesday but the plan was to reopen the tower at 8 a.m.

The runways remained open and pilots connected to an air traffic control tower in Jacksonville when necessary.

Flight Aware reported a total of 21 cancellations of flights headed out of Charleston and only one delayed departure from the airport. The majority of canceled flights were operated by Breeze Airways, Delta and Southwest, the website stated.

Passengers should check with their airlines for details on rescheduled flights.

