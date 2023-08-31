SC Lottery
Cleanup, damage assessment begins as Idalia moves out of Lowcountry

By Patrick Phillips
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 5:59 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Tropical Storm Idalia is slowly pulling away from the Lowcountry after making its mark Wednesday.

As of 5 a.m., the storm’s center was about 45 miles southwest of Wilmington, North Carolina with maximum sustained winds of 60 mph.

A tropical storm warning was still in effect for inland Georgetown County but the storm was expected to move offshore over the next few hours.

In downtown Charleston, some road closures remained in place Thursday morning because of ongoing flooding:

  • Ashley Avenue is closed from Montagu Street to Beaufain Street
  • Ashley Street is closed between Bull and Calhoun Street
  • Barre Street is closed from Beaufain Street to Montagu Street
  • Barre Street is also closed from Bennett Street to Montagu Street
  • Bull Street is closed between Halsey Street and Barre Street
  • Gadsden Street is closed between Calhoun Street and Beaufain Street
  • Montagu Street is closed between Barre Street and Halsey Street
  • Washington Street is closed at Society Street
  • Wentworth Street is closed between Barre Street and Rutledge Avenue

People in downtown Charleston who parked their cars for free in one of the six city-owned parking garages now have until 6 p.m. to remove them.

City spokesman Jack O’Toole says parking spaces are available at four of the garages:

  • Aquarium parking garage (24 Calhoun St.)
  • East Bay/Prioleau parking garage (25 Prioleau St.)
  • 99 West Edge parking garage (99 West Edge St.)
  • Charleston Tech Center parking garage (997 Morrison Drive)

A limited number of spaces have also become available at the Queen Street parking garage (93 Queen St.) and at the Visitor Center parking garage at 63 Mary St., he said.

Charleston Public Service Department crews have four knuckle boom trucks staffed and ready for deployment at 8 a.m. Thursday to begin any necessary debris pick-up. Trash crews will assist as needed.

Street sweeping crews will be deployed at 7 a.m., if conditions allow, to begin clean-up in areas that experienced flooding.

City personnel will begin conducting windshield surveys of storm-related damage as soon as conditions allow.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

