Deputies locate missing 77-year-old woman

The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office says a missing woman has been located.
The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office says a missing woman has been located.(File image | Credit: Pixabay)
By Pilar Briggs
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 7:34 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office says a missing woman has been located.

The 77-year-old left her home in the 1100 block of Old Field Dr. on Wednesday morning to go to the Walgreen Pharmacy, Lt. Rick Carson says.

Carson says a check with the pharmacy showed that the woman did not pick up her prescription.

The woman was considered “missing and endangered”, according to Carson.

She was located by law enforcement in Colleton County.

