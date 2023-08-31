SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Dog with ‘please help’ note jumps in police car

Officials are searching for the owner of a dog named Lola, who was found with a note on her...
Officials are searching for the owner of a dog named Lola, who was found with a note on her that read “please help.”(Source: Facebook/Platteville, WI Police Dept via CNN)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 5:48 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLATTEVILLE, Wis. (CNN) - Officials in Wisconsin are searching for the owner of a dog named Lola, who was found with a note on her that read “please help.”

Platteville Police were called to a park last Friday about a dog running loose. She immediately ran up to an officer’s car and hopped right in.

The officer noticed the dog had a handwritten note attached to her pink collar. It read, “Please help. Take me to a shelter. My name is Lola.”

The dog had a handwritten note attached to her pink collar. It read, “Please help. Take me to a...
The dog had a handwritten note attached to her pink collar. It read, “Please help. Take me to a shelter. My name is Lola.”(Source: Facebook/Platteville, WI Police Dept via CNN)

Police are searching for Lola’s owners, so they can figure out what happened.

Lola is up for adoption, according to the police department’s Facebook page.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Idalia could still be a Category 1 hurricane as it reaches the South Carolina border late...
FIRST ALERT: Idalia brings heavy rain, wind and flooding to Lowcountry
A second Lowcountry-area school district has announced changes ahead of the arrival of Idalia...
CLOSINGS & CANCELLATIONS: Schools, offices monitoring potential impacts from Idalia
Emergency Management reported that a car was flipped over at the intersection of Camelot Driver...
Officials confirm ‘brief’ tornado in Goose Creek
The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified the person killed in a crash near Ravenel...
Man killed in head-on crash served on Charleston Co. School Board
This aerial photo shows homes surrounded by floodwaters in Steinhatchee, Fla., Wednesday, Aug....
Hurricane Idalia hits Florida with 125 mph winds, flooding streets, snapping trees and cutting power

Latest News

Morrison Drive was one of several areas in downtown Charleston that saw flooding Wednesday...
Cleanup, damage assessment begins as Idalia moves out of Lowcountry
Labor Day is around the corner, and millions of Americans are hitting the road. (CNN, NEWS 12...
Busy airports, heavy traffic expected over Labor Day weekend
Jewell Baggett stands beside a Christmas decoration she recovered from the wreckage of her...
Tropical Storm Idalia descends on North Carolina after pounding 3 other states
The control tower at Charleston International Airport was set to reopen at 8 a.m. Thursday.
Charleston’s airport tower reopening after brief closure