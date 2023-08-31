SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Drying out today behind Tropical Storm Idalia

Download the free Live 5 First Alert Weather app for the latest on Idalia's path.
Download the free Live 5 First Alert Weather app for the latest on Idalia's path.(Live 5)
By Chris Holtzman
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 10:47 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Idalia will move north of the area this morning, putting us on the back side of the storm today. The back side of the storm will be drier, but still breezy, and the wind will take a while to calm down. Wind gusts of 30-35 mph will be possible through the day with just a few showers early in the morning. Overall, the weather, and Idalia’s most significant potential impacts, will diminish quickly this morning. High pressure moves overhead for the weekend and most of next week, which will keep sunshine and warm temperatures in the forecast.

TONIGHT: Scattered Rain. Low 73.

THURSDAY: Sun & Clouds. Breezy. High 80, Low 66.

FRIDAY: Sun & Clouds. High 83, Low 67.

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 85, Low 68.

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 87, Low 70.

LABOR DAY: Partly Cloudy. High 90, Low 72.

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 91, Low 75.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Idalia could still be a Category 1 hurricane as it reaches the South Carolina border late...
FIRST ALERT: Idalia brings heavy rain, wind and flooding to Lowcountry
A second Lowcountry-area school district has announced changes ahead of the arrival of Idalia...
CLOSINGS & CANCELLATIONS: Schools, offices monitoring potential impacts from Idalia
Emergency Management reported that a car was flipped over at the intersection of Camelot Driver...
Officials confirm ‘brief’ tornado in Goose Creek
The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified the person killed in a crash near Ravenel...
Coroner IDs man killed in head-on crash near Ravenel
This aerial photo shows homes surrounded by floodwaters in Steinhatchee, Fla., Wednesday, Aug....
Hurricane Idalia hits Florida with 125 mph winds, flooding streets, snapping trees and cutting power

Latest News

Idalia could still be a Category 1 hurricane as it reaches the South Carolina border late...
FIRST ALERT: Idalia brings heavy rain, wind and flooding to Lowcountry
Officials with the National Weather Service Charleston say Tropical Storm Idalia is weakening...
VIDEO: Tropical Storm Idalia brings heavy rain, wind and flooding to Lowcountry
VIDEO: Tropical Storm Idalia brings heavy rain to SC
A second Lowcountry-area school district has announced changes ahead of the arrival of Idalia...
CLOSINGS & CANCELLATIONS: Schools, offices monitoring potential impacts from Idalia