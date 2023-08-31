Drying out today behind Tropical Storm Idalia

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Idalia will move north of the area this morning, putting us on the back side of the storm today. The back side of the storm will be drier, but still breezy, and the wind will take a while to calm down. Wind gusts of 30-35 mph will be possible through the day with just a few showers early in the morning. Overall, the weather, and Idalia’s most significant potential impacts, will diminish quickly this morning. High pressure moves overhead for the weekend and most of next week, which will keep sunshine and warm temperatures in the forecast.

TONIGHT: Scattered Rain. Low 73.

THURSDAY: Sun & Clouds. Breezy. High 80, Low 66.

FRIDAY: Sun & Clouds. High 83, Low 67.

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 85, Low 68.

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 87, Low 70.

LABOR DAY: Partly Cloudy. High 90, Low 72.

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 91, Low 75.

