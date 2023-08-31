SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

E-Learning day planned for Dorchester Dist. 4 after Idalia

A Lowcountry-area school district has announced a change in its schedule after Idalia hits the...
A Lowcountry-area school district has announced a change in its schedule after Idalia hits the Lowcountry.(Live 5)
By Pilar Briggs
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 7:27 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A Lowcountry-area school district has announced an update to its schedule after Idalia hits the Lowcountry.

Woodland High School posted on Twitter an announcement that due to unsafe weather conditions from Idalia, all schools in Dorchester School District Four will be closed on Friday.

Students will instead have an eLearning day and if they are experiencing barriers like power or internet outages, they will be able to complete assignments at a later date, according to the post.

The district’s employees are also instructed not to report to work on Friday.

To find a complete listing of closings and cancellations, click here.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Idalia could still be a Category 1 hurricane as it reaches the South Carolina border late...
FIRST ALERT: Idalia brings heavy rain, wind and flooding to Lowcountry
Emergency Management reported that a car was flipped over at the intersection of Camelot Driver...
Officials confirm ‘brief’ tornado in Goose Creek
A second Lowcountry-area school district has announced changes ahead of the arrival of Idalia...
CLOSINGS & CANCELLATIONS: Schools, offices monitoring potential impacts from Idalia
Morrison Drive was one of several areas in downtown Charleston that saw flooding Wednesday...
Cleanup, damage assessment begins as Idalia moves out of Lowcountry
The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified the person killed in a crash near Ravenel...
Man killed in head-on crash served on Charleston Co. Constituent School Board

Latest News

As we continue to follow Idalia clean-up efforts from throughout the Lowcountry, businesses...
Idalia cleanup efforts by Shem Creek businesses
VIDEO: Charleston police asking for help in identifying burglary, assault suspect
Malaijka Smoke says she is lucky to be alive after a tornado swept up her car during Idalia.
‘It’s a miracle’: Expectant mother survives tornado on US 52
VIDEO: Idalia cleanup efforts by Shem Creek businesses