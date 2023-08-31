E-Learning day planned for Dorchester Dist. 4 after Idalia

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A Lowcountry-area school district has announced an update to its schedule after Idalia hits the Lowcountry.

Woodland High School posted on Twitter an announcement that due to unsafe weather conditions from Idalia, all schools in Dorchester School District Four will be closed on Friday.

Students will instead have an eLearning day and if they are experiencing barriers like power or internet outages, they will be able to complete assignments at a later date, according to the post.

The district’s employees are also instructed not to report to work on Friday.

