Flooding expected for several Lowcountry rivers, officials say

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Several Lowcountry rivers are expected to reach flood stage over the next few days, and local authorities are warning residents of the potential impacts in the wake of Hurricane Idalia.

The National Weather Service (NWS) issued a Flood warning for the Edisto and Santee Rivers 11 a.m. Thursday, as well as the Ireland Creek, which will stay in effect until further notice.

NWS says the Edisto River could reach near 13 feet over the weekend and even higher into next week, which could leave some homes in the Givhans Ferry area flooded.

“At 13 feet, some homes near the end of Happiness Lane are flooded,” NWS officials say. “Most homes and cabins along the river between Canadys and Norman Landing are accessible only by boat. Flooding will also impact portions of Parkers Ferry Road.”

Flood stage was at 5.8 feet Thursday morning, according to NWS, and is expected to continue rising to 13.2 feet through Tuesday. Flood stage occurs at 10 feet.

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office posted on X saying, “Residents who live along the river need to be aware of potential rising waters throughout the weekend and be prepared to relocate to higher ground if necessary.

Colleton County Fire-Rescue officials also posted to the social media platform warning of the potential for flooding at Ireland Creek, as well, saying, “Officials will monitor the water levels of Ireland Creek and Edisto River. Ireland Creek is expected to reach flood stage by tomorrow, and Edisto River is expected to reach flood stage over the weekend.”

NWS officials also warned of minor flooding in the Santee River near Jamestown. They say “at 10.0 feet, water covers numerous logging roads and inundates timber land adjacent to the river. Most access points to Wee Tee State Forest are cut off.”

They say the Santee River is expected to flood Thursday evening and cap out at 10.8 feet Friday afternoon. Water will recede Saturday morning, officials say.

