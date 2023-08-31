Man killed in head-on crash served on Charleston Co. School Board

RAVENEL, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County School District confirmed a former constituent school board member died Monday in a crash in the Ravenel area.

The Charleston County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as the Rev. Dr. Arthur Holmes, 57. Holmes died at 4:44 p.m. from injuries suffered in the crash, Coroner Bobbi O’Neal said.

Holmes served on the Constituent District 23 Board from May to November of 2018 to fill an unexpired term after the resignation of another board member, district spokesman Andrew Pruitt said. Holmes was elected to a four year term in November of 2018 and served until he resigned in April of 2022, Pruitt said.

“He was a good man who loved the community he served” Pruitt said.

District 23 is in the Hollywood and Ravenel areas.

The crash was reported around 4:20 p.m. on Highway 165 near Hyde Park Road, Charleston County Sheriff’s spokesman Andrew Knapp said.

An initial investigation shows that a Toyota sedan driven by Holmes, crossed into oncoming traffic and collided with a Dodge pickup, Knapp said.

Holmes, the driver of the Toyota was pronounced dead at the scene. EMS took the driver of the pickup to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Knapp said.

Highway 165 reopened at 7:30 p.m., three hours after the crash.

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office’s Traffic Services Unit is investigating.

