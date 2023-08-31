SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

NERF-themed action park to open in Tennessee next year

A new NERF-themed action park will open in Tennessee in 2024.
A new NERF-themed action park will open in Tennessee in 2024.(Kingsmen Xperience, Inc., Hasbro)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 8:06 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (Gray News) – Parents who group up playing with NERF guns can soon get their children in on the fun when a new NERF-centered action park opens in Tennessee next year.

The NERF Action Xperience, an expansive play center for families and NERF fans, will be opened in Pigeon Forge in the fall of 2024, according to a release from Kingsmen Xperience, Inc, and Hasbro.

The action center will be inside a 29,000 square feet building and feature a variety of fun NERF related activities, including blaster battle zones, sport challenges, an obstacle course, an area for food and drink, and a store.

In the release, this new action park is described as being perfect for kids and young adults, and can provide activities used for corporate events, parties, and team-building experiences.

The Pigeon Forge location will be the second location for a NERF action park, after another park planned to open at Westfield Garden State Plaza in Paramus, New Jersey, in 2023.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Idalia could still be a Category 1 hurricane as it reaches the South Carolina border late...
FIRST ALERT: Tropical Storm Idalia brings heavy rain to SC
A second Lowcountry-area school district has announced changes ahead of the arrival of Idalia...
CLOSINGS & CANCELLATIONS: Schools, offices monitoring potential impacts from Idalia
Emergency Management reported that a car was flipped over at the intersection of Camelot Driver...
Officials confirm ‘brief’ tornado in Goose Creek
Gov. Henry McMaster issued a state of emergency Tuesday ahead of the arrival of Idalia.
‘We’re thoroughly prepared’: McMaster declares state of emergency ahead of Idalia
Municipalities are making sandbags available for residents and businesses beginning Tuesday.
THE LIST: Sandbag distribution locations in the Lowcountry

Latest News

People kayak past an abandon vehicle in the intersection of Boca Ciega Drive and Pasadena...
LIVE: Hurricane Idalia hits Florida with 125 mph winds, flooding streets, snapping trees and cutting power
Idalia could still be a Category 1 hurricane as it reaches the South Carolina border late...
FIRST ALERT: Tropical Storm Idalia brings heavy rain to SC
Former President Donald Trump walks to speak with reporters before departure from...
Trump blasts New York fraud case, claims he prevented nuclear war in transcript of April testimony
The North Charleston Police Department is reporting flooded roads as Tropical Storm Idalia...
FIRST ALERT: North Charleston Police report flooded roadways