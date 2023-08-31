SC Lottery
Pawleys Island couple says tornado caused tree to fall on their house

A Pawleys Island couple is counting their blessings after a close call with a falling tree.
By Makayla Evans, Samuel Shelton and Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 9:36 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
PAWLEYS ISLAND, SC (WMBF) - A Pawleys Island couple is counting their blessings after a close call with a falling tree.

As tropical storm Idalia made it through the South Strand Wednesday night, a tornado touched down and knocked over trees, according to the couple.

One of the trees then landed on their house, close to where the couple was.

“We’re lucky, but we’re unlucky,” Shannon Wyrick said.

Once the tree came crashing down, Wyrick said they immediately worked to get everyone out of the house.

“...We were just there for each other and tried to just get out as quickly as possible,” Wyrick said. “Get us safe, get the dog safe. Figure out where my mom was. She was sleeping during all this...”

The National Weather Service has not confirmed a tornado on Pawleys Island, but the agency is expected to survey the Grand Strand on Thursday.

As for the couple, they said none of their family was hurt, but they called it a scary situation.

They are now working to figure out how to clean up the damage.

