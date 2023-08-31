SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Taylor Swift announces Eras Tour concert film

FILE - Taylor Swift performs during The Eras Tour, Friday, May 5, 2023, at Nissan Stadium in...
FILE - Taylor Swift performs during The Eras Tour, Friday, May 5, 2023, at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV, File)(AP photo | George Walker IV | File image)
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 8:56 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour is coming to the big screen!

The Eras Tour concert film hits theaters on Oct. 13.

“The Eras Tour has been the most meaningful, electric experience of my life so far and I’m overjoyed to tell you that it’ll be coming to the big screen soon. Starting Oct 13th you’ll be able to experience the concert film in theaters in North America!” Swift said on Instagram. “Eras attire, friendship bracelets, singing and dancing encouraged.”

Ticket prices start at $19.89 for adults and $13.13 for children and seniors.

The Eras Tour concert film will play at least four showtimes per day on Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays, at every AMC theatre location in the United States. The film is also showing at Regal and Cinemark theaters.

Tickets can be purchased here.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Idalia could still be a Category 1 hurricane as it reaches the South Carolina border late...
FIRST ALERT: Idalia brings heavy rain, wind and flooding to Lowcountry
A second Lowcountry-area school district has announced changes ahead of the arrival of Idalia...
CLOSINGS & CANCELLATIONS: Schools, offices monitoring potential impacts from Idalia
Emergency Management reported that a car was flipped over at the intersection of Camelot Driver...
Officials confirm ‘brief’ tornado in Goose Creek
The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified the person killed in a crash near Ravenel...
Man killed in head-on crash served on Charleston Co. Constituent School Board
Inmate Alex Murdaugh has been convicted of two internal disciplinary charges, according to the...
Alex Murdaugh violated prison policies, Dept. of Corrections officials say

Latest News

Smoke-sniffing drones may be the future of California wildland firefighting. (KMAX, KOVR, UC...
Engineers build smoke-sniffing drones to help fight California fires
Wiseman Mpepa from Malawi survived the fire that broke out in central Johannesburg, South...
Fatal fire survivor talks about his attempt to escape blaze
Smoke-sniffing drones may be the future of California wildland firefighting. (KMAX, KOVR, UC...
Engineers build smoke-sniffing drones to help fight California fires
File - Shoppers cast long shadows as they head to their vehicles outside a Costco warehouse on...
Fed’s preferred inflation gauge shows a modest rise in latest sign of slowing price increases