SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Trader Joe’s recalls black bean tamales

Trader Joe's says it is recalling its Texas Tamale Company Gourmet Black Bean Tamales because...
Trader Joe's says it is recalling its Texas Tamale Company Gourmet Black Bean Tamales because it might contain milk allergens.(US Food and Drug Administration via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 11:41 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Trader Joe’s has issued another recall.

The company says its Texas Tamale Company Gourmet Black Bean Tamales might contain milk allergens.

The Food and Drug Administration said it issued the recall after consumers complained the items didn’t disclose the presence of milk.

No illnesses have been reported.

All potentially affected products have been removed from shelves.

They were sold in nine states, including Texas, Colorado and New Mexico.

Anyone who bought the tamales should throw them out or return them for a full refund.

This is Trader Joe’s sixth product recall since July.

More information on the recall can be found on Trader Joe’s website.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Idalia could still be a Category 1 hurricane as it reaches the South Carolina border late...
FIRST ALERT: Idalia brings heavy rain, wind and flooding to Lowcountry
A second Lowcountry-area school district has announced changes ahead of the arrival of Idalia...
CLOSINGS & CANCELLATIONS: Schools, offices monitoring potential impacts from Idalia
Emergency Management reported that a car was flipped over at the intersection of Camelot Driver...
Officials confirm ‘brief’ tornado in Goose Creek
Morrison Drive was one of several areas in downtown Charleston that saw flooding Wednesday...
Cleanup, damage assessment begins as Idalia moves out of Lowcountry
The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified the person killed in a crash near Ravenel...
Man killed in head-on crash served on Charleston Co. Constituent School Board

Latest News

Don Goulding, 68, hit the jackpot running errands after work this summer.
Jackpot winner says lottery ticket was best birthday present he ever bought himself
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks with reporters before departure from...
Trump pleads not guilty and waives arraignment in Georgia election case
Mayor John Tecklenburg will hold a news conference at the Gaillard Center at noon Thursday.
WATCH LIVE: Charleston mayor to give update on Idalia recovery efforts
Pro Football Hall off Fame inductee Gil Brandt poses with his bust during a ceremony at...
Gil Brandt, one of the builders of the Dallas Cowboys into ‘America’s Team,’ has died at age 91
President Biden visits Hawaii after the Maui wildfires
President Biden announces $95 million in federal funding for Hawaii wildfire recovery