Body found in East Point identified as missing 2-year-old DeKalb County boy

The 2-year-old had been missing since mid-August.
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 6:10 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The body found at an East Point trash transfer station has been positively identified as a missing 2-year-old boy, according to the Fulton County Medical Examiner.

J’Asiah Mitchell’s body was found on Aug. 23 at a transfer station in the 3100 block of South Martin Street. He went missing on Aug. 16 from the Elite at Lakeview Apartments in what was initially reported as a kidnapping.

After DeKalb County police determined Mitchell had not been kidnapped, police arrested Mitchell’s father, Artavious North, and charged him with false statements and false report of a crime.

During a press conference on Aug. 23, police said they were considering murder charges against North, although he has not been charged as of writing. At that time, East Point Police Chief Shawn Buchanan said he did not think the body’s discovery was a coincidence.

During that press conference, police said, “Of course, it’s unfortunate that this was the closure that we were looking for. Everybody that was working this case was hoping the child was alive.”

East Point Police say Mitchell’s father has not been charged as of yet, but there is a pending murder charge against him.

