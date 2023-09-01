Crews respond to outside storage building fire
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 11:04 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Awendaw-McClellanville Fire District says they have responded to a late-night outside storage building fire.
In a tweet at 10:46 p.m., the fire district says crews arrived to 119 Oak St. in McClellanville for an outside storage building fire.
Crews were able to put out the flames quickly with no spread to nearby structures, the post says.
The district also says there were no injuries.
