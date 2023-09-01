SC Lottery
DD2 OKs tax district changes for proposed Dorchester Co. redevelopment

By Rey Llerena
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 4:58 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Dorchester School District Two’s board has signed a resolution that clears another hurdle for a potential redevelopment of the county’s Summerville headquarters.

The Human Services Building at 500 N. Main St. is currently the home of Dorchester County. The building was once a hospital that served the Summerville area.

DD2 Board Chair Gail Hughes said its potential redevelopment could give them more long-term funding.

The board voted on Monday to remove the building from the Summerville Midtown Redevelopment Tax Increment Financing district. This follows similar votes from Dorchester County and Summerville earlier this year.

As part of the tax district, DD2 would get $2 million to use for renovations at Alston Middle School and Alston-Bailey Elementary School, but no money would come from the county headquarters.

With the building out of the tax district, Hughes said that means more funding for schools.

“We can use it for anything we choose to use it for,” Hughes said. “Whether it be teacher recruitment retention, whether it be expanding some of our buildings or even the possibility of using it towards new construction.”

It’s not clear exactly how much money the school district would get, as Hughes said it is dependent on how much the property sells.

For the potential redevelopment, she said they want dozens of affordable townhomes and apartments built to help bring more teachers in.

“We want to be able to use that as a recruiting tool as well that we’re able to offer them affordable housing in an area that is growing and the housing market has skyrocketed, as we all know,” Hughes said.

It’s not yet clear exactly when the property will be sold nor when redevelopment could start.

Meanwhile, county officials said council members will receive an update from their attorney and staff on the redevelopment proposal and the Town of Summerville’s plan to consent to the financial changes at their next meeting on Tuesday.

