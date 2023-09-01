District: Report of ‘potential threat’ Summerville High false

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Dorchester County School District 2 says it has lifted a hold that was in place at Summerville High School based on what it called “a potential threat” has been lifted.

District spokesman Matthew Kenwright said the report was false. Summerville High School parents were notified by alert message that the hold had been lifted approximately a half-hour after it the school had been placed on a “hold.”

“We take all threats seriously and it is our top priority to provide students and staff a safe environment,” Kenwright said in a statement. “We appreciate the vigilance of our students and staff.”

The district has not yet provided details on the nature of the threat or how it was received.

