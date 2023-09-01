SC Lottery
FIRST ALERT: Crash closes lane on I-526 westbound

By Pilar Briggs
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 4:43 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Traffic is impacted on I-526 westbound following a vehicle crash on Friday afternoon.

The South Carolina Department of Transportation says that the vehicle crash happened on I-526 westbound 1 mile west of Exit 14, causing the left lane to close.

It is unclear how many vehicles are involved or if there are any injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

