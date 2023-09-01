Flooding closes Walterboro roads following Idalia

SC Lottery
The City of Walterboro is still seeing impacts from Tropical Storm Idalia.
By Meredith Blair
Updated: 22 minutes ago
WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCSC) - The City of Walterboro is still seeing impacts from Tropical Storm Idalia.

Roads are flooded and closed due to the Ireland Creek overflowing.

Substantial rainfall from Idalia led the creek to peak early Friday morning around 5:00 at 8.47 feet.

That number is falling throughout the day, and as of 2:00 Friday afternoon, officials say the creek was at 8.15 feet.

The flooding has closed Ireland Creek Drive and Ivanhoe Road from Forest Hills to West Washington.

Colleton County Fire-Rescue says this is just like any type of runoff, anything could be in the water from animals to bacteria, and they want people to be safe.

“Turn around, don’t drown,” Captain K. C. Campbell said. “We don’t want you driving through the waters, and you should not walk through the waters because you can’t see what’s underneath. You may be thinking that you’re on the road and then you might slip off the shoulder and we don’t want that to happen.”

The flooding is expected to continue to go down, and Campbell says the closed roads should reopen sometime on Saturday.

