Fmr. Charleston Emergency Management director sentenced for burglary, assault

CHARLESTON, S.C. - A former director of Emergency Management of Charleston County has been sentenced in connection to a burglary and assault and battery that happened in 2019.

Jason Patno pled guilty on Wednesday morning to second-degree burglary and first-degree assault and battery.

He was sentenced by a judge to 5 years in prison.

Patno’s sentencing comes after a female victim told police that while she was in a relationship with Patno, he assaulted her on April 21, 2019.

The victim said on that day, she and Patno were at his James Island home when his dog escaped into the neighborhood. Court records state that Patno became enraged and blamed her for the dog getting out. It went on to say that he then vandalized her vehicle by throwing his bicycle into it.

The victim then said Patno continued to call and text her until that afternoon when he arrived at her home unannounced. The victim reported that she could see Panto was still upset and refused to let him enter the home.

While on the porch, Patno demanded for a rain jacket to be returned, but because of his anger, the victim became afraid and began to record the encounter on her cell phone, she reported. When she told Patno that she was recording, he became angry and demanded the recording be deleted and then followed her into the foyer of the home and threw her to the ground.

After the victim told Patno to leave her home, he then dragged her into a bedroom and began to assault her, court documents state. The victim also said Patno used his physical size and strength to restrain her to the floor, preventing her from leaving her home.

The victim said when she refused to give Patno the cell phone or delete the recording, he responded by suffocating her with his hands. Once Patno said things to the effect of “Let’s see how you do when you can’t breathe” and “I’ve got nothing to lose, I’ll kill you right now!” she deleted the recording, according to court documents.

The victim reported Patno then left the home. She said days after the incident, she was able to recover the recording and give it to detectives.

As part of the plea deal, Panto will be released after 18 months on probation for the remainder of the sentence.

