Georgetown Police make 11th arrest in fight, shooting outside high school

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - Georgetown Police say a 19-year-old man has been charged in connection with a fight that led to a shooting incident outside Georgetown High School.

Christopher Lee Davis, 19, is charged with obstruction of justice and accessory after the fact to attempted murder, according to Maj. Nelson Brown.

The charges stem from the Aug. 25 incident outside Georgetown High School during a football game.

Davis is the second adult charged in the investigation. A total of nine juveniles have also been charged.

Davis was booked into the Georgetown County Detention Center, Brown said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

