Gorgeous stretch of weather ahead!

Download the free Live 5 First Alert Weather app for the latest on Idalia's path.(Live 5)
By Chris Holtzman
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 10:47 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - High pressure will be in control into the weekend. Sunshine and below average temperatures will be around through Sunday with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Sunshine and lower humidity will be around as well. High pressure continues will remain overhead for most of next week, which will keep sunshine and warmer temperatures in the forecast. Look for a warming trend as we move into Labor Day with highs near 90 and the 90s are back as we move into the first full week of September. Look for increasing humidity as we head into next week as well.

TODAY: Sun & Clouds. High 85, Low 65.

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 84, Low 66.

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 86, Low 68.

LABOR DAY: Partly Cloudy. High 90, Low 70.

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 92, Low 72.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 93, Low 73.

