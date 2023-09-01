Labor Day travel to surpass last year in wake of Idalia

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Now that Tropical Storm Idalia is out of the Lowcountry, people are focusing on the Labor Day weekend, which for some involves travel plans.

But those hitting the road can expect higher prices at the pump with South Carolina ranking in the top 10 in the country for the highest gas prices, according to AAA.

Despite the storm, AAA says, based on their bookings, travel is up 4% domestically and 44% internationally.

Charleston International Airport’s control tower reopened Thursday morning after a brief closure that began Wednesday night. Pilots connected to an airport traffic control tower in Jacksonville during the Charleston airport’s tower closure when that was necessary.

Ahead of the storm, gas prices went up eight cents in the last week. For the Labor Day holiday weekend, gas will cost about the same as last year or possibly a few cents more.

AAA advises drivers to make sure their tires, windshield wipers, and battery are in the best condition. In Carolinas alone, AAA expects they will assist between 10,000 to 15,000 stranded motorists during the holiday.

AAA Public Affairs Director Tiffany Wright says the biggest thing a driver needs to be aware of is road closures.

“Sometimes you might be using your GPS, and it might even just show you that there’s a huge tree in the middle of the road,” Wright says. “So, I would suggest that everybody be a little extra vigilant out there Give yourself even more time to reach your destination because you just don’t know what you might be facing.”

Flight Aware reported a total of 23 flight cancellations in the last 24 hours. Passengers can check with Flight Aware’s website to monitor any changes.

But airports are also advising passengers to check with their airlines about any potential delays.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.