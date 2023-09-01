Lowcountry high school football Week 2 scores
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Week 2 of high school football in the Lowcountry kicks off on Friday night with the oldest rivalry in the area renewing once again. Check back here all weekend for scores, highlights and more.
9/1
Berkeley (2-0) at Summerville (1-0) - Live 5 Game of the Week
Stall (0-2) at Wando (0-1)
Cane Bay (1-1) at West Ashley (2-0)
Sumter at Goose Creek (0-1)
Ft. Dorchester (1-0) at Grayson
Ashley Ridge (1-0) at Conway
Lexington at Stratford (0-1)
First Baptist (0-1) at James Island (2-0)
Philip Simmons (2-0) at Georgetown
North Charleston (1-1) at Baptist Hill (1-1)
Academic Magnet (1-0) at Burke (0-2)
Oceanside Collegiate (1-1) at Carolina Forest
Palmetto Christian at Military Magnet (0-2)
Denmark-Olar at St. John’s (0-1)
Calhoun Academy at St. John’s Christian (1-1)
Northwood Academy (2-0) at Thomas Heyward
Colleton Prep (1-1) at Branchville
Ben Lippen at Pinewood Prep (0-2)
Camden Military at Porter-Gaud (2-0)
Cross Schools at Dorchester Academy (1-1)
9/2
Timberland (0-2) at Cross (1-1)
White Knoll at Colleton County (0-1)
Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.