Lowcountry high school football Week 2 scores

American Football
American Football(WILX)
By Kevin Bilodeau
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 1:04 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Week 2 of high school football in the Lowcountry kicks off on Friday night with the oldest rivalry in the area renewing once again. Check back here all weekend for scores, highlights and more.

9/1

Berkeley (2-0) at Summerville (1-0) - Live 5 Game of the Week

Stall (0-2) at Wando (0-1)

Cane Bay (1-1) at West Ashley (2-0)

Sumter at Goose Creek (0-1)

Ft. Dorchester (1-0) at Grayson

Ashley Ridge (1-0) at Conway

Lexington at Stratford (0-1)

First Baptist (0-1) at James Island (2-0)

Philip Simmons (2-0) at Georgetown

North Charleston (1-1) at Baptist Hill (1-1)

Academic Magnet (1-0) at Burke (0-2)

Oceanside Collegiate (1-1) at Carolina Forest

Palmetto Christian at Military Magnet (0-2)

Denmark-Olar at St. John’s (0-1)

Calhoun Academy at St. John’s Christian (1-1)

Northwood Academy (2-0) at Thomas Heyward

Colleton Prep (1-1) at Branchville

Ben Lippen at Pinewood Prep (0-2)

Camden Military at Porter-Gaud (2-0)

Cross Schools at Dorchester Academy (1-1)

9/2

Timberland (0-2) at Cross (1-1)

White Knoll at Colleton County (0-1)

