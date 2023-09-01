RiverDogs Edge Toward Postseason with 6-2 Triumph

Charleston, SC - The Charleston RiverDogs moved within one win of a third-consecutive playoff berth thanks to a 6-2 victory over the Myrtle Beach Pelicans on Thursday. A crowd of 4,054 attended the contest. The RiverDogs will secure another playoff appearance with their next win or a Columbia loss.

The RiverDogs (36-20, 63-59) scored in the opening inning for the second straight game in the series. Once again, it was Carlos Colmenarez opening the frame with a base on balls. He advanced to second on a wild pitch, allowing him to cross the plate on Ryan Cermak’s single moments later. Cermak stole second base and scored to make it 2-0 on Cooper Kinney’s opposite-field hit.

Charleston tallied two more runs off talented left-hander Jackson Ferris in the second. Julio Meza rolled a base hit through the left side to start the inning. Cristopher Barete followed with a drive over the head of left fielder Andy Garriola that scored Meza all the way from first to increase the lead. Brayden Taylor widened the gap to 4-0 with an RBI single two batters later. Barete scored on a wild pitch in the fourth as the lead swelled to 5-0.

Myrtle Beach (31-25, 70-51) did their only damage in the top of the fifth. Ismael Mena opened the inning by bouncing a single through the left side and advanced to second when Barete misplayed the ball in left field. Brett Bateman followed with a walk as the Pelicans chased starter Jonny Cuevas from the mound. Jake Christianson entered and struck out the first two batters he faced before surrendering a two-run single to right to Brian Kalmer. Cuevas allowed two runs on five hits in 4.0 innings.

A pair of doubles gave the RiverDogs the final run in the seventh. Cermak hammered the first extra-base hit just inside of the third base bag and into the bullpen. Ryan Spikes switched places with Cermak on a two-bagger of his own, collecting his 50th RBI of the season in the process.

The RiverDogs bullpen was dominant once again, combining to work 5.0 scoreless innings. Christianson earned the win by tossing 3.0 frames and striking out five. Drew Sommers turned in a clean eighth and Junior William closed the door in the ninth by striking out the side.

Cermak, Meza and Barete finished the night with two hits each for Charleston. Kalmer was the only Myrtle Beach hitter with multiple knocks.

Ballpark Fun

Several businesses that donated tickets to local non-profits, allowing them to attend a RiverDogs game at The Joe this week, were honored during Thursday’s contest. The charitable businesses included Preferred Home Services, Cooper River Partners, Lifestyle Real Estate, LLC., Fleet Landing, WestShore Home, REV Federal Credit Union and Berkeley Electric Cooperative.

The series resumes on Friday at 7:05 p.m. RHP Trevor Martin (9-5, 3.53) will take his turn in the rotation for the RiverDogs. Meanwhile, RHP Luis Rujano (0-2, 2.52) will toe the rubber for the Pelicans. Following the game, stick around for the final REV Federal Credit Union post-game fireworks show of the season.

