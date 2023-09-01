SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

SC Supreme Court suspends Georgetown judge for failing to report for duty

The South Carolina Supreme Court has suspended a Georgetown County magistrate judge for failing...
The South Carolina Supreme Court has suspended a Georgetown County magistrate judge for failing "on numerous occasions to report for duty," according to court documents.
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 9:07 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Supreme Court has suspended a Georgetown County magistrate from his duties until further notice.

An order filed on Wednesday states Georgetown County Magistrate James McKenzie “failed on numerous occasions to report for duty at Georgetown County Magistrate Court.”

South Carolina Chief Justice Donald Beatty said “this dereliction of duty is an unacceptable affront to the fair administration of justice and the courts.”

The order states McKenzie is suspended, effective immediately and until further notice from the chief justice, “without compensation from Georgetown County.”

“Given the significance of this matter, a copy of this order will be distributed to all summary court judges,” Beatty wrote. “These judges are directed to carefully evaluate their own procedures and be physically present during working hours.”

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Morrison Drive was one of several areas in downtown Charleston that saw flooding Wednesday...
Cleanup, damage assessment begins as Idalia moves out of Lowcountry
Inmate Alex Murdaugh has been convicted of two internal disciplinary charges, according to the...
Alex Murdaugh violated prison policies, Dept. of Corrections officials say
Emergency Management reported that a car was flipped over at the intersection of Camelot Driver...
Officials confirm ‘brief’ tornado in Goose Creek
Idalia could still be a Category 1 hurricane as it reaches the South Carolina border late...
FIRST ALERT: Idalia brings heavy rain, wind and flooding to Lowcountry
West Virginia sisters raised more than $1,300 with their lemonade stand to help with a new...
Sisters raise more than $1,300 in 2 hours with lemonade stand for new children’s playground

Latest News

Investigators say an 80-year-old Hemingway was traveling on Old Pee Dee Road when his vehicle...
80-year-old killed after crashing into tree, Georgetown Co. coroner says
The National Hurricane Center expects the season's 11th named storm to form Friday off the...
Season’s 11th named storm expected to form in eastern Atlantic
The National Hurricane Center expects the season's 11th named storm to form Friday.
VIDEO: LIVE 5 ALERT DESK: 6 tropical systems being monitored in Atlantic
The South Carolina State Election Commission is urging voters to register during September,...
SC election officials encouraging voter registration now