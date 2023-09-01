SC Supreme Court suspends Georgetown judge for failing to report for duty

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Supreme Court has suspended a Georgetown County magistrate from his duties until further notice.

An order filed on Wednesday states Georgetown County Magistrate James McKenzie “failed on numerous occasions to report for duty at Georgetown County Magistrate Court.”

South Carolina Chief Justice Donald Beatty said “this dereliction of duty is an unacceptable affront to the fair administration of justice and the courts.”

The order states McKenzie is suspended, effective immediately and until further notice from the chief justice, “without compensation from Georgetown County.”

“Given the significance of this matter, a copy of this order will be distributed to all summary court judges,” Beatty wrote. “These judges are directed to carefully evaluate their own procedures and be physically present during working hours.”

