Season’s 11th named storm expected to form in eastern Atlantic

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - As the peak of hurricane season approaches, the National Hurricane Center is monitoring six active systems in the Atlantic.

The next system to take on a name is expected to be a low-pressure system that was west-northwest of the Cabo Verde Islands as of Friday morning and became better defined since Thursday. Shower and thunderstorm activity associated with the system is showing signs of organization and it could become a tropical depression or Tropical Storm Katia later on Friday morning.

The National Hurricane Center places its chance of development at near 100 percent.

Live 5 First Alert Meteorologist Chris Holtzman says it’s too early to tell where the storm will go and whether it will pose a threat to the southeastern United States.

The National Hurricane Center is also watching a tropical wave expected to move off the African coast this weekend. The environment could make some gradual development possible during the early and middle parts of next week and a tropical depression could form as it moves west or northwest over the eastern and central portions of the tropical Atlantic.

The National Hurricane Center places its chances of development at 50% over the next week. If it were to reach tropical storm strength, it would become the season’s 12th named storm and take the name Lee.

“Of course, we always have to watch that area as we are approaching the peak of hurricane season,” Holtzman said.

4 named systems still active, but none pose threat to Lowcountry

The closest to the southeastern coast is Post-Tropical Storm Idalia, which turned east-southeastward after making landfall in Florida and spinning across Georgia and South Carolina on Wednesday.

Idalia is next expected to affect Bermuda over the weekend. Maximum sustained winds were at 60 mph with higher gusts and the agency expects Idalia to strengthen back into a tropical storm on Saturday.

Hurricane Franklin is expected to weaken from a Category 1 hurricane into an extratropical cyclone as it spins away from the United States toward the northeastern Atlantic.

Gert was a tropical depression as of Friday morning with maximum sustained winds of 35 mph. Gert could likewise become a tropical storm again as early as Friday, but weakening is expected this weekend.

Tropical Storm Jose, which formed as a tropical depression on Tuesday afternoon and strengthened to a tropical storm on Thursday, was moving to the north as of Friday morning. Jose is expected to weaken before being absorbed by Franklin either Friday night or early Sunday.

The peak of hurricane season is Sept. 10. The season runs through Nov. 30.

