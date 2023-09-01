SC Lottery
Summerville High School on hold as ‘potential threat’ investigated

Dorchester County School District 2 has confirmed Summerville High School was placed on hold, according to a message sent to parents.
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 12:29 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Dorchester County School District 2 has confirmed Summerville High School was placed on hold shortly after noon.

In a message sent to Summerville High School parents at 12:19 p.m., the district stated the school was “on a hold as we investigate a potential threat.”

The district has not yet provided details on the nature of the threat or how it was received.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

