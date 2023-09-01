Town in tears after toddler’s auto shop death in Massachusetts

COHASSET, Mass. (WCVB) – Police say a toddler was fatally injured in an accident at his family’s auto repair shop in Massachusetts.

Neighbors say the 2-year-old was always following his grandfather around.

“My heart is broken. I mean, what can you say? There’s just nothing worse,” said neighbor Lisa Wrin.

The tragedy at the mechanic shop has shaken people here as they remember the child who was always at his grandfather’s side.

“He was kind, gentle, very excited to be here and be excited to be with his grandpa,” Mel McLaughlin said.

Investigators say the toddler was at Hajj Auto Care with his grandfather Thursday when something went terribly wrong with a skid steer out back.

Police say the grandfather rushed the boy to the police department around the corner, but it was too late.

“I know there is a lot of equipment, a lot of toys, a lot of, you know, there’s a lot of movement over there,” Wrin said.

Other business owners would often see the boy and the market across the street was a frequent stop for the family.

“The little boy followed him everywhere, and he was trying to mentor him, teach him good manners, teach him to look at people in the eye and teach him to use his quarter to pay for the two pieces of candy,” McLaughlin said.

As investigators work to determine what went wrong, neighbors here are promising unending support for the devastated family.

“There was definitely an unconditional love, that is why the story itself is so much more heartbreaking,” McLaughlin said.

The Norfolk County District Attorney’s Office says the incident appears to be an accident, but it remains under investigation.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration also is part of the investigation.

