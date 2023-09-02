SC Lottery
Charleston Co. School District sends out survey for next year’s school schedule

By Skyler Hill
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 10:50 PM EDT
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A group of 56 teachers, principals, district personnel and parents have all come together to form a planning committee where they survey the community for the 2024-25 school year schedule.

After weeks of gathering data, over 5000 responses were gathered.

From here four plans for a calendar were created and sent back out to the community. Now, the community has four options to vote on between Sept. 1 and Sept. 15.

Following the results in a couple of weeks, the Board of Trustees will make their final decision.

“So, we’ll present the information from the survey to our Board of Trustees at their September board meeting. From there our board of trustees will make a decision about the 2024-2025 calendar,” Interim Executive Director of Communications, Vanessa Denney said. “They’ll officially select the calendar probably by the end of October. Then in January, we plan to get to work on the 2025-26 calendar so our community will have those ahead of time.”

  • Calendar 1 is a traditional calendar. A traditional calendar includes a 5-day Thanksgiving break, a 10-day winter break, and a 5-day spring break.
  • Calendar 2 is a traditional calendar plus one additional week of vacation.
  • Calendar 3 is a traditional calendar plus two additional weeks of vacation.
  • Calendar 4 ensures the first semester ends prior to the winter break and the year ends in May.

“We created four calendars that are really different from each other,” said Denney. “So we’re excited to offer such a variety and we hope whichever calendar is chosen, the community is proud of the process that led us here.”

To access the survey, click here.

