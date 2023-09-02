Coroner IDs woman shot in Dorchester County; Johns Island man charged

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Dorchester County Coroner’s Office has identified the woman killed in an early-morning shooting in Dorchester County.

Simone L. Heyward, 42, of North Charleston, was shot early Saturday morning at her home in the Windsor Hill subdivision, Coroner Paul Brouthers said.

She was pronounced dead at the scene at approximately 10:15 a.m., Brouthers said.

Jake Jerome Jenkins, 41, of Johns Island, is charged with murder, according to Lt. Rick Carson.

The charge stems from an early-morning shooting Saturday near North Charleston, he said.

Deputies were called to a home in the 8400 block of Scotts Mill Drive at 3:54 a.m. where a 911 caller said a shooting had just happened.

Deputies say they arrived to find someone performing CPR on Heyward. The deputy continued CPR until Dorchester County EMS arrived.

An affidavit states a Ring surveillance camera showed Jenkins entering the home and then fleeing a short time later. Witnesses told deputies they heard an argument between Jenkins and Heyward prior to hearing gunshots.

Court documents state that investigators found a .40-caliber pistol that belongs to Jenkins during the execution of a search warrant.

Dorchester County deputies and North Charleston Police took Jenkins into custody in North Charleston without incident, Carson said.

He was being held at the Dorchester County Detention Center, pending a bond hearing Sunday morning. A booking photo was not immediately available.

