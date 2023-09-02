SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Fire crews battle pair of house fires in West Ashley

By Pilar Briggs
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 8:33 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Fire investigators have determined the cause of one of a pair of fires at West Ashley homes Friday night.

The St. Andrews and Charleston Fire Departments responded at about 7:45 p.m. to a fire at a home in the 1700 block of Daytona Drive. The first crews on the scene reported a heavy fire.

A woman was home when the fire began and was able to escape with her dogs, firefighters said.

Investigators determined the cause of the fire to be electrical, according to a news release.

While crews were on the scene investigating that fire, they learned of a second fire on Wallace Lane at about 11:30 p.m.

Firefighters said that fire was contained to a bedroom and no one was injured.

A cause of the second fire has not yet been determined.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dorchester County School District 2 says it has lifted a hold that was in place at Summerville...
Report of Summerville High student with weapon false, school confirms
The National Hurricane Center expects the season's 11th named storm to form Friday off the...
Season’s 11th named storm expected to form in eastern Atlantic
Inmate Alex Murdaugh has been convicted of two internal disciplinary charges, according to the...
Alex Murdaugh violated prison policies, Dept. of Corrections officials say
Jimmy Buffett performs at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival, on Sunday, May 8, 2022,...
‘Margaritaville’ singer Jimmy Buffett, who turned beach-bum life into an empire, dies at 76
The South Carolina Supreme Court has suspended a Georgetown County magistrate judge for failing...
SC Supreme Court suspends Georgetown judge for failing to report for duty

Latest News

The St. Andrews and Charleston Fire Departments responded to two house fires in the West Ashley...
VIDEO: Firefighters battle pair of Friday night house fires in West Ashley
A group of 56 teachers, principals, district personnel and parents have all come together to...
Charleston Co. School District sends out survey for next year’s school schedule
VIDEO: Charleston Co. School District sends out survey for next year’s school schedule
VIDEO: Fire crews respond to Charleston home fire