Fire crews battle pair of house fires in West Ashley
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Fire investigators have determined the cause of one of a pair of fires at West Ashley homes Friday night.
The St. Andrews and Charleston Fire Departments responded at about 7:45 p.m. to a fire at a home in the 1700 block of Daytona Drive. The first crews on the scene reported a heavy fire.
A woman was home when the fire began and was able to escape with her dogs, firefighters said.
Investigators determined the cause of the fire to be electrical, according to a news release.
While crews were on the scene investigating that fire, they learned of a second fire on Wallace Lane at about 11:30 p.m.
Firefighters said that fire was contained to a bedroom and no one was injured.
A cause of the second fire has not yet been determined.
Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.