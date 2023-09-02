Fire crews battle pair of house fires in West Ashley

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Fire investigators have determined the cause of one of a pair of fires at West Ashley homes Friday night.

The St. Andrews and Charleston Fire Departments responded at about 7:45 p.m. to a fire at a home in the 1700 block of Daytona Drive. The first crews on the scene reported a heavy fire.

A woman was home when the fire began and was able to escape with her dogs, firefighters said.

Investigators determined the cause of the fire to be electrical, according to a news release.

While crews were on the scene investigating that fire, they learned of a second fire on Wallace Lane at about 11:30 p.m.

Firefighters said that fire was contained to a bedroom and no one was injured.

A cause of the second fire has not yet been determined.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.