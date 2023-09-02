Fire crews respond to Charleston home fire

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Multiple fire department agencies have responded to a house fire on Friday night.

Dispatch says the house fire happened in the 1700 block of Daytona Drive.

The St. Andrews Fire Department, Charleston Fire Department and Charleston County EMS assisted with the fire.

It is unclear if there are any injuries and there is no word on the cause of the fire.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates

